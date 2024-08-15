80-year-old man kills self in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) An 80-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Bhankrota area here on Wednesday night, police said.

Khan was a businessman and as per initial investigation it appears that he committed suicide due to a financial crisis, Sub-Inspector (SI) Surendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Mohammad Anwar Khan (80), from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, shot himself with his licensed gun in his flat, Shekhawat said.

SI Shekhawat said that he was living with his wife and daughter.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide, police said. PTI SDA OZ SKY SKY