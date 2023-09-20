80-year-old man sent to life imprisonment for murdering brother 40 years ago

Aligarh (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) An 80-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering his brother 40 years ago over a disagreement.

The court of Additional District Judge Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday convicted Jaipal Singh of the murder of his brother Raghunath Singh in 1983 and sentenced him, government counsel J P Rajput said.

The additional district counsel said the incident took place at Nagla Chura village under the Iglas police station area.

Rajpur said Jaipal Singh clubbed his bother to death after their father Reoti Singh willed a property to Raghunath Singh instead of him.

Jaipal was arrested in the courtroom after the judgment was announced and sent to prison. PTI COR CDN IJT