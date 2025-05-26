80-year-old retd Army Colonel puts up driftwood artefact exhibition

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) An 80-year-old retired army colonel has put up an exhibition of a range of evocative driftwood artefacts he hewn with a self-taught mastery.

Col Jaspal Singh Chandoak (retd) said he was drawn to art at an early age, and his frequently changing postings in the army kept aglow in him the passion for nature.

His exhibition was inaugurated at his house here by Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on May 23. It will be on display till May 29.

The ex-army officer said over the years he developed a discerning eye to identify natural driftwood fragments and shape them into forms: a stag, a dancing girl, lamp shades, and even a dinosaur.

"I collected some driftwood fragments while I was in the service and many after retirement," he said.

Driftwood is a wood that has been washed onto a shore or beach of a sea, lake, or river by the action of winds, tides or waves.

Col Chandoak, has, however, also carved his works from pieces gathered from fallen tree branches or roots.

"I also use the roots of a tree to make some artefact having aesthetic value as well as utility," he says.

About his career, he says his most prestigious posting was as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Pune. During his tenure as Juliet Squadron Commander, several senior service officers including current and former chiefs of services were among his cadets, he said.

"I am very proud of the fact that present Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Admiral Hari Kumar, both of whom retired from service last year, all three were my cadets during my tenure as Squadron Commander. When I was the instructor in 1978-79, they were my cadets, my students. I can be proud that I was there at their grooming stage to play some part," he said.

Col Chandoak said he has visited 35 countries and collected over 250 souvenirs from across the globe — proudly displayed in showcases, which he calls his "mini museum". PTI SUN VN VN