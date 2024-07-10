80-year-old woman found murdered at home

Nashik, July 10 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Panchavati area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kusum Suresh Ekbote, resident of Radhanand Apartment, Gulmohar Colony, Mhasrul.

She had been living in a rented flat for the last three-four years, an official said.

On Wednesday morning, an unidentified person slit her throat with a sickle when her daughter had gone out for work, he said.

