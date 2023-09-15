80-year-old woman killed after earth-mover machine hits her in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by the front loader of an earth-moving machine in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in Koradi area of Nagpur city, where road works were underway on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The woman was riding pillion on the motorcycle when the operator lost control of the earth-moving machine, causing the loader to hit her on the head, he said, adding that the motorcyclist was also seriously injured in the incident.

A case has been registered under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the machine operator, he added. PTI COR ARU