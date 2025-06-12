80-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) An octogenarian woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified person at her house here, police said on Thursday.

The 80-year-old woman, who stays alone at her house was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday midnight, they said based on a complaint filed by the woman's neighbour.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, a police official at Yacharam police station said.

The neighbour who helps the elderly woman by preparing tea and other things was informed about the alleged incident by the octogenarian on Thursday morning, police said.

The elderly woman was sent for medical examination.