80-year-old woman trampled to death by elephant in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 9 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in the district, forest officials said on Monday.

According to officials, Ramkumar (20) of Kaakayanure, located within Anthiyur forest area, found a woman's body on Sunday. He informed the police and also forest personnel.

A team of forest officials from Anthiyur, along with police rushed to the spot. The woman identified as Meena was found lying dead with injuries on her body.

According to the area people, the woman usually goes to the forest to collect Tamarind. On Sunday, she went to the forest and did not return.

The woman's body was shifted to Government Hospital, Anthiyur and the postmortem revealed that she was trampled to death by an elephant.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI COR KH