800 boxes of IMFL seized from vehicle; driver arrested

Thane, May 17 (PTI) Excise Department officials seized 800 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 50 lakh, which was being smuggled from Goa in a vehicle in Thane district, and arrested the driver.

Pravin Tambe, Superintendent of State Excise Department, Thane, said a squad intercepted a tempo on a tip-off Friday evening in the Mumbra area, around 9 km from Thane city.

"The seized IMFL was manufactured in Goa. Its sale is prohibited in Maharashtra," he said, adding that 800 boxes of liquor of different brands worth Rs 50 lakh were seized.

Tambe said further investigation is underway to unearth the liquor smuggling racket. PTI COR NSK