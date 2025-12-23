800 disabled people in Mozambique to benefit from Jaipur Foot artificial limbs

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) A special 60-day camp in Nampula, Mozambique, is set to benefit 800 disabled people through Jaipur Foot artificial limbs.
The camp, currently underway at Nampula's Central Hospital, has already assisted 350 persons, a release from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), the parent body of Jaipur Foot, said in a release.
The initiative was taken under the partnership of sponsors from Jaipur, Hong Kong, Thailand, Kenya and Mozambique who have come together to support this humanitarian effort, the release said.
During a ceremony held to mark the camp's progress, Luis Giguira, President of Nampula Municipality, expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their efforts in organising the camp.
The camp is being run by a team of seven specialists from the BMVSS headquartered in Jaipur.
BMVSS has helped over 2.5 million disabled individuals both in India and abroad, the release said.