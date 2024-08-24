800 officers trained on election expenditure monitoring in poll-bound J&K

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir department of election conducted a one-day online training programme on election expenditure monitoring on Saturday for nearly 800 officers, an official said here.

The training programme was inaugurated by J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole and was attended by district nodal officers and assembly constituency nodal officers of all the 22 enforcement agencies, along with in-charge officers of flying squads, static surveillance teams, video viewing teams and video surveillance teams.

The official said the CEO exhorted the trainee officers to work with zeal and dedication to ensure the purity and transparency of the assembly election process.

Pole also chaired a separate meeting of director-level officers to review the overall preparations of the polling stations to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the three-phased election beginning September 18.

The meeting discussed the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) to be made available at the polling stations, the official said.

Pole directed the officers to send an action-taken report, along with geo-tagged photos of the polling stations, to his office in a week.

There are 11,838 polling stations -- 2,332 in urban areas and 9,506 in rural areas -- with each polling station averaging 735 electorates. PTI TAS IJT