8,000 inmates in MP jails undergo weeklong programme to reduce stress: Officials

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) Nearly 8,000 inmates from six prisons across Madhya Pradesh took part in a weeklong programme aimed at reducing stress, trauma and negative emotions, officials said on Wednesday.

The programme, which concluded on Tuesday, is part of prison officials’ efforts to transform the lives of people within the criminal justice system, they said.

Nearly 8,000 prisoners from six prisons benefitted from the initiative, said Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre in an official release.

The programme, which included various breathing exercises, was conducted in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation, it added. PTI MAS MVG NR