80,000 cyberfraud complaints involving Rs 972 cr reported in Odisha: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Over 80,000 cyberfraud complaints involving Rs 972.60 crore were reported in Odisha between June 2024 and December 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a written question by BJD legislator Pratap Keshari Deb, Majhi said 4,238 cyber cases involving Rs 260.61 crore were reported at different police stations across the state during the period.

Police have arrested 868 people in connection with these cases, he added, noting that Rs 61.36 lakh was recovered and Rs 8.89 crore frozen.

Apart from the above, victims have also been provided access to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to lodge complaints.

A total of 76,794 complaints involving Rs 711.99 crore were filed on the portal during the 19-month period, the chief minister said.

Out of these, Rs 7.79 crore was successfully returned to victims, while Rs 101.24 crore was blocked in suspect bank accounts through coordinated action with financial institutions and payment intermediaries, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB