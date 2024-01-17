806 km of railway tracks electrified so far in current fiscal in NWR

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Electrification of 806 km of tracks has been completed so far in the current financial year in the North Western Railways (NWR) zone, an official said on Wednesday.

The work of electrification of broad gauge lines in the NWR zone is being done at a fast pace for environment-friendly railway operations, NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said.

So far, electrification of 806 km of broad gauge lines has been completed in the financial year 2023-24, he said. The total kilometres of electrified tracks in the zone is 4,772 km, the official said The 806 km of tracks electrified so far in this fiscal includes Didwana-Degana (63 km), Ganganagar-Gajsinghpur (68 km), Pipar Road-Merta Road (56 km), Samdadi-Jalore (57 km), Kharwachanda-Jaisamand Road (38 km), Barmer-Gadra Road (81 km), Pipad Road-Rai Ka Bagh (43 km), Bhikhamkhor-Phalodi (56 km) and Gadra Road-Munabav (39 km), he said.

Bikaner-Lalgarh (9 km), Lalgarh-Nokhada (83 km), Nokhada-Phalodi (74 km), Merta Road-Merta City (14 km), Bhildi-Raniwada (71 km) and Jaisammad-Dungarpur (53 km) are also part of the tracks electrified in this fiscal, the official said. PTI AG ANB ANB