81 'anti-nationals' arrested in Assam after Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) Two more persons, accused of being "anti-nationals", have been apprehended in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 81, since the Phalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was apprehended from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts.

"81 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak...Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action," he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

After getting bail in the case, Islam was again detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

On May 2, Sarma had threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. PTI TR BDC