82 artistes receive Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2022, 2023

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Sangeet Natak Akademi on Friday gave away the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2022 and 2023 to a total of 82 performing art practitioners across five categories.

The award, constituted in 2006, is given annually to outstanding young artistes under the age of 40 in the fields of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts and puppetry to encourage and motivate artistes across as many as 40 performing art forms of the country.

The Yuva Puraskar carries a purse money of Rs 25,000, a plaque and an angavastram.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Sandhya Purecha, chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said that the "government recognises the artistes' zeal and deeply values the power of art in shaping our global idendity and strengthening India's soft power".

It is the truly heartening to witness how today's young dancers devote themselves to their art with such a focus and dedication. Despite the bombardment of the choices, the influence of the globalisation and the destructions of the modern world all of you have chosen your path with conviction. You strive tirelessly to master your craft and that passion shines through in the awardees here today," she said.

Purecha added that the Ministry of Culture along with the Akademi is taking steps "to recognise the performing arts as a legitimate industry".

"...enabling young artistes to embrace dance, music or drama, any performing art as a sustainable full time profession. And we acknowledge it as a professional equal to any other field. No longer should the performing art be seen merely as a hobby or a passion on the side," she said.

The recipient of the Yuva puraskar will perform at three different venues - Meghdoot Theatre Complex, Abhimanch Theatre, and Vivekanand Auditorium till November 26.