82-year-old body donor receives posthumous guard of honour from police in Indore

Indore, Aug 22 (PTI) The police on Friday presented a guard of honour to an 82-year-old deceased man here who donated his body.

The body of Ashok Verma, who died on Tuesday night due to age-related reasons, was sent to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences with full state honours, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed that state honours should be given to persons who donate their bodies and organs posthumously, he said.

Verma, who ran a medical shop after retiring from a bank, was the first donor to get such an honour in the city.

He had pledged to donate his body through the social organisation Maharishi Dadhichi Dehdaan Angdaan Samiti.

The eyes of his family members moistened as the body received a guard of honour.

"He was a person of very positive nature. He constantly encouraged people to donate their bodies. He himself had donated the body of one of his sons after the latter's death in 2014," said Verma's daughter-in-law Mamta Verma, talking to PTI.

During a guard of honour, uniformed police personnel or soldiers stand in a line with their weapons. On the orders of the officer leading the guard, they express respect to the person by bringing their weapons to the 'salute' position.