822 roads, including three national highways, closed in Himachal Pradesh as rain batters state

Shimla, Aug 31 (PTI) Rains triggered landslides and flash floods wreaked havoc in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, where natural calamity has forced the closure of 822 roads, including three national highways.

The local meteorological office has issued a red warning of intense rain spells in Bilapsur, Solan and Sirmaur districts for the next few hours.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 to August 30, the hill state has witnessed 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 93 major landslides.

A total of 822 roads, including national highways -- Old Hindustan Tibet Road, the Mandi-Dharampur Road and the Aut-Sainj Road -- are closed in the state on Sunday morning.

The Manali-Naggar-Kullu road was obstructed following flash floods on Naitar and Bhagh streams, officials said, adding that restoration works were underway. Two vehicles were also buried under debris on the outskirts of Shimla city.

As many as 1,236 power transformers and 424 water supply schemes have also been disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Officials said Maninahesh Yatra pilgrims stranded in Bharmaur and Chamba are being evacuated.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state. Kangra received 45 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Una 37.2 mm, Palampur 32 mm, Kufri 35 mm, Shimla 18.2 mm, Manali 18 mm, Kufri 17.5 mm, Jubbarhatti 16.2 mm and Mandi 15.8 mm.

The state has suffered losses of over Rs 3,042 crore this monsoon, and 320 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, SEOC data showed. As many as 4,041 houses have been fully or partially damaged.