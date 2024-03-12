83 new diarrhoea cases reported in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 12 (PTI) As many as 83 new diarrhoea cases were reported from the Tauni Devi area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials on Monday said more than 200 people in Tauni Devi were suffering from diarrhoea, with a recent surge in cases.

The 83 cases have been detected in 27 villages of the area, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Hamirpur, R K Agnihotri.

He told PTI that the number of total cases had risen to 290 in the last three days out of which 186 have been cured. Four people were under treatment at the Tauni Devi Hospital.

Agnihotri also said 26 teams of the health department visited the 27 affected villages and distributed medicines to the affected people.

The cause behind the disease spread is yet to be ascertained and the Jal Shakti and Health Departments have taken water samples from nearby drinking water sources and sent them for testing, officials said.

Most of the patients are from Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar villages, the officials said.

"Three days ago I suddenly felt pain in my abdomen followed by vomiting after which I started taking medicines at home but when I got to know that diarrhoea had spread on a large scale, I went to a hospital on Monday," a male patient in his thirties told PTI.

Junior Engineer of Bari Section of Jal Shakti Department Nitin Bhardwaj on Monday said some water samples from old water sources have been collected and sent for testing.

The department has also started chlorinating the water sources, he added.