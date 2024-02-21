83-yr old dies in apartment fire in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) An 83-year-old woman died and another woman sustained severe injuries after they jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka when a fire broke out there on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jasuri Devi, and the injured was identified as 30-year-old Pooja Pant.

Police said that they received a call about fire in a residential building and teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

Senior police officer said, "the matter was informed to the fire officials for the rescue work." Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call around 12.30 pm about a fire in two different flats on the fourth floor and fifth floor of Pacific Apartments in Dwarka's Sector 10 area.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 1.05 pm, the official said.

Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services, said that two women took shelter in the balcony of the flat where fire broke out but they jumped off the building to save their lives.

Both were rushed to the nearby hospital where Jasuri Devi was declared brought dead after suffering serious head injuries and Pooja Pant is undergoing treatment, said Garg.

Police said that the spot was being inspected by the forensic science team and the cause of fire is still being ascertained.