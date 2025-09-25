84 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Marathwada region during monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 84 persons across eight districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season, officials said.

The Marathwada region comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

Flooding caused by heavy rains destroyed crops on lakhs of acres in this region and claimed the lives of some people in the past few days.

"Excessive rainfall was recorded multiple times in various pockets of Marathwada. On September 20, flooding occurred in the districts of Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, leaving crops over lakhs of hectares of land under water," an official said.

Rain-related incidents this year have claimed the lives of 84 persons in Marathwada between June 1 to 23 September. The highest number of 24 deaths was recorded in Nanded, he said.

District-wise death toll is as follows: Nanded 24, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 15, Hingoli and Beed 11 each, Jalna 7, Latur and Parbhani 6 each and Dharashiv 4.

The region also recorded the death of 2,231 animals during the ongoing monsoon season, it said.

Nanded witnessed the maximum loss with the death of 593 animals during the June 1 to September 23 period, the official said.

Crops on 27.29 lakh hectares of land got damaged due to the excessive rainfall, the report said.