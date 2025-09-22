84 inmates of Thane Central Jail complete skill training

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) As many as 84 prisoners of the Thane Central Jail have received certificates for completing various skill development programmes, aimed at reintegrating them into society, officials said on Monday.

In addition, a female inmate was also specially felicitated during the event on Sunday for completing her Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, marking a significant achievement in her rehabilitation journey, they said.

The initiative, implemented by the prison administration, will bring about positive changes in the lives of the prisoners and the rehabilitation process will be more effective, Atulchandra Kulkarni, member of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), Mumbai, said at the event.

Kulkani, who was the chief guest at the event, encouraged the inmates to make use of the opportunities provided to them during incarceration.

"The skills and certificates acquired through this training will help you to reintegrate into society," he told the prisoners.

The training programmes covered a wide range of skills, including bakery production, decorative wall painting, computer training, two-wheeler repair, embroidery, and beauty care.

Such programmes not only empower inmates with employable skills, but also instill confidence to start afresh after their release, jail officials said. PTI COR GK