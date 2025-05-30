84 new COVID-19 cases detected in Maharashtra

Mumbai: As many as 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the tally of cases registered since the start of the year to 681, the state public health department said.

Most of the patients have mild symptoms and people should not panic, it said in a release here.

Of the new cases, 32 were detected in Mumbai, two in Thane district, 14 in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, one in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, two in Raigad district, one in Panvel, one in Nashik city, one in Pune district, 19 in Pune Municipal Corporation, three in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, two in Satara, one in Kolhapur district, one in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, and three in Sangli Municipal Corporation limits, the department said.

There are 467 active cases in the state, while the number of cases in Mumbai since January 2025 stood at 411.

All diagnosed cases are of mild nature, the release said.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted since January was 10,324, of which 681 came out positive.

Since January 1, seven COVID-19 patients, including six with co-morbidities and 1 with other diseases, have died in the state.

Adequate coronavirus testing and treatment facilities are available in the state and the people should not panic, the health department said.