84% of 3 lakh patients screened in Karnataka had low Vitamin D: Report

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Nearly 84 per cent people screened in Karnataka had low Vitamin D levels — a condition that affects immunity, metabolism and bone health — revealed the fifth edition of Health of the Nation 2025 report, launched on Monday.

The all-India report prepared by Apollo Hospitals, based on health screening of over 25 lakh people across India, campaigns for preventive health. In Karnataka alone, three lakh patients were screened.

The insights are drawn from de-identified electronic medical records (EMRs of preventive health checks), structured clinical evaluations, and AI-driven risk stratification across Apollo’s hospitals, clinics, diagnostics labs, and wellness centres, stated a press release issued by the hospital.

Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said, “Preventive healthcare is no longer a future ambition -- it is the cornerstone of a nation’s well-being. This report affirms our collective responsibility to act early, screen deeply, and empower every citizen with knowledge and access.” According to Apollo Hospitals, preventive health checks in their affiliated institutions rose from 10 lakh in 2019 to over 25 lakh in 2024.

The report has again revealed that millions in India are living with undiagnosed chronic conditions despite showing no visible symptoms, added the press release.

As per the fifth edition of the report, 26 per cent were found hypertensive and 23 per cent diabetic in India despite being asymptomatic, underlining that a symptom-led healthcare model is no longer viable.

Concurrently, in Karnataka, 28 per cent were hypertensive, with 50 per cent in the pre-hypertensive range and 20 per cent diabetic and 25 per cent pre-diabetic.

“It is time to integrate preventive care into every educational curriculum, corporate benefits, and family routines. Only then, can we shift from treating illness to preserving health and ensure a resilient, healthier India for generations to come,” added Reddy.

The report also highlighted the three urgent health challenges -- fatty liver disease, post-menopausal health decline, and childhood obesity.

“When 66 per cent of people screened have fatty liver, 85 per cent of them being non-alcoholic; it signals the urgency for new diagnostics and early detection at scale. Traditional screening is no longer enough,” pointed out Dr Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

Building their case for proactive engagement with preventive healthcare, the doctors said, due to cancer screenings they were able to establish that the median age for cancer detection in 2024 is a full decade earlier than global averages. According to the report, the median age for cervical cancer diagnosis was 49, for breast cancer 57 and lung cancer 61.

Based on these values, the report advocates lowering the age threshold for routine screening and driving awareness in urban and rural populations alike. PTI JR ADB