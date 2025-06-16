84th Raising Day of Assam Regiment commemorated in Mizoram, Guv offers tributes to slain soldiers

Aizawl, Jun 15 (PTI) The 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army was commemorated here on Monday, with Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh offering tributes to the jawans who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Besides the governor, representatives of the Mizoram Ex-Services League (MESL), Assam Regiment and Assam Rifles laid wreaths at the War Memorial here in memory of the fallen soldiers.

An interactive session was later held at the AR Ground here, with reflections on the regiment's remarkable contributions.

During the event, Singh congratulated the Assam Regiment, lauding their unwavering commitment and invaluable service to the nation.

He urged the regiment to carry forward their legacy of dedication and courage, inspiring future generations to uphold the values of sacrifice and honour.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (Retd.), who is also the president of MESL, commended the Assam Rifles for the meticulous organisation of the function.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan and Padma Shri Awardee and World War II Veterans' Association president Hav. Lalbiakthanga, among others. PTI CORR ACD