85 families evacuated in two flood-hit Mizoram districts

Aizawl, Aug 7 (PTI) Eighty-five families in two districts of Mizoram have been evacuated to safer places following a flood triggered by incessant rain for the past four days, officials said on Monday.

Low-lying areas of various parts of the state’s southernmost district of Lawngtlai and its neighbouring Lunglei are now inundated.

An official of Lunglei district said that 40 families from Tlabung town and two adjacent villages were evacuated to schools, a community hall and a trade facilitation centre due to the swelling of the Khawthlangtuipui river.

Several houses in the low-lying area were partially submerged by the water, he said.

"The water level is increasing due to continuous rainfall. However, no casualty was reported till now," the official told PTI over the phone.

Officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), an influential civil society organisation, are executing rescue operation, he said.

At least 45 families residing in Chawngte town in Lawngtlai district were also evacuated to safer places due to inundation.

Some dwelling houses in Kamalanagar-IV area were fully submerged, officials said.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, they said. PTI COR NN