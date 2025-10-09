8.5 lakh election personnel to be deployed for Bihar polls: EC

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Seeking to ensure smooth conduct of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission will deploy nearly 8.5 lakh election personnel, including 2.5 lakh police officials.

The poll authority said on Thursday that out of the around 8.5 lakh election officials, 4.53 lakh will be polling personnel, 2.5 lakh police officials, 28,370 counting personnel, 17,875 micro observers, 9,625 sector officers and up to 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas.

The Anganwadi workers would be used to identify burqa and ghunghat-clad women at polling stations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had told a press conference here while announcing poll schedule for the key state.

In a first, each of the 243 constituencies in Bihar has been assigned one general observer, who will function as the eyes and ears of the Commission.

In addition, 38 police observers and 67 expenditure observers have also been deployed. The observers will station themselves in their respective constituencies and meet political parties and candidates on a regular basis to address their concerns.

The polling in the state will be held in two phases — November 6 and 11 — with counting on November 14. PTI NAB NAB AMJ AMJ