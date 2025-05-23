850 Ramlila committees in Delhi to screen Operation Sindoor this Navratri

New Delhi: Nearly 850 Ramlila committees across Delhi will hold a special daily screening of Operation Sindoor before their performances this Navratri as a tribute to the valour of the Indian armed forces.

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and hitting nine locations. The operation came in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen lost their lives on April 22.

Ramlila performances across Delhi will begin this year with a special 15-20 minutes tribute -- either a play, a short film or a screening titled 'Sainya Shaurya: Operation Sindoor' -- before the main Ramayana enactment begins, Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Mahasangh, told PTI.

He said the decision was taken during a coordination meeting attended by representatives of over 200 Ramlila committees.

The tribute performances will run from September 22 to October 3, alongside the Vijay Dashmi celebrations.

"All committees have agreed to include this tribute to honour the Indian armed forces for their bravery and sacrifice," Kumar said.

On Friday, the Mahasangh also held a meeting to discuss various concerns.

"We are planning to set up a research centre dedicated to Ramlila traditions and the Ramayana. We are seeking land from the government for this purpose," Kumar said.

The Mahasangh also raised long-standing demands for free electricity, water, sanitation facilities and ground bookings for 45 days, similar to the arrangements made for the Kanwar Yatra and Hajj.