85th All India Industrial Exhibition 'Numaish' to held in Hyderabad from Jan 1

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The 85th All-India Industrial Exhibition, 'Numaish', will be held here from January 1 to February 15 next year, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said on Sunday.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will inaugurate the 45-day long exhibition on January 1, Sridhar Babu, also the president of the Exhibition Society, told reporters here.

Minister for Roads and Building Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy will be the guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

Around 1,050 manufacturers and artisans from across the country, along with local participants, will showcase their products at the exhibition.

Besides, various government departments will set up stalls alongside private exhibitors.

The exhibition will also feature 20 food stalls offering a wide variety of cuisines.

The Exhibition Society has made fool-proof arrangements for this year's 'Numaish', they added.