8.6 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that his government destroyed poppy cultivation on 8.6 acres of land in Senapati district.

A case has been registered at Senapati police station in this regard.

The police and forest department "today conducted a poppy destruction drive at the extreme border of Makuilongdi forest under Senapati PS. During this operation, approximately 8.6 acres of poppy fields, found in the initial stage of flowering, were successfully destroyed," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Singh commended the team for their swift and coordinated efforts in addressing this serious issue that not only threatens the environment but also undermines the social fabric of our communities.

The Manipur government has destroyed a total of 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report released on Tuesday. PTI COR NN