86 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, says health dept

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 86 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count since January to 1,362, the health department said.

Of these new cases, 31 were detected in Pune city and two in its rural parts, 28 in Mumbai, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune, six in Thane, four in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three in Nagpur, two in Mira Bhayandar, one each in Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli, an official statement said.

The health department has conducted 16,226 COVID-19 tests since January, of which 1,362 were reported positive.

The total number of cases in Mumbai since January is 640, of which 634 were recorded in May alone.

No death has been reported since Friday, it said.

Since January 2025 till date, a total of 18 patients have succumbed to the infection, of whom 17 were found with comorbidities, the statement said.