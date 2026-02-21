86-year-old British national found dead in hotel room in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) An 86-year-old British national was found dead in his room at a hotel in Lower Kaithu area of Shimla city, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, one Suryavanshi reported that a foreign national staying in room number 103 of his hotel was lying unconscious in his room, late on Friday.

A police team led by a deputy superintendent of police rushed to the spot.

The elderly foreigner -- identified as Barry Elvin Moss -- was found lying unconscious on the floor. He was subsequently shifted to IGMC hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

According to police, during preliminary questioning, the hotel staff said after the foreigner did not respond to repeated calls and his room was found locked from the inside, the staff opened the door with a spare key and found him lying on the floor.

A police inspection was conducted at the scene and evidence were collected. The room was then sealed, police added.

The deceased's body has been placed in the mortuary for post-mortem and correspondence has been made with the UK embassy in this regard, officials said.

Further action will be initiated under Section 194 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and inquiry for unnatural death -- suicide, homicide or accident -- will be taken up after a response is received from the UK embassy, they added. PTI BPL ARB ARB