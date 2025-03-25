86.50 pc students declared successful in Bihar class 12 board exams, girls top all streams

Patna, Mar 25 (PTI) Girls outperformed boys in the class 12 Bihar board exams, results for which were declared on Tuesday.

The overall pass percentage in all streams was 86.50, lower than last year's 87.21.

Girls outshone boys in all three streams. In Arts, 85.04 per cent of girls were declared successful as compared to 78.94 per cent of boys.

In Commerce, 97 per cent of girls passed the exams as compared to 93.62 per cent of boys. In Science, 91.29 per cent of girls were declared successful as compared to 88.63 per cent of boys.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the result from the office of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department S Siddharth and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore were present during the announcement.

"This year, a total of 12,80,211 students appeared for the exams, out of which 10,97,330 successfully passed," Kishore said.

"Among them, 5,08,540 students secured the first division, 5,07,002 students secured the second division, and 91,788 students secured the third division," he said.

Priya Jaiswal topped in the Science stream with 96.80 per cent, Vandita Kumari bagged the top spot in Arts with 94.60 per cent, and Roshni Kumari topped in Commerce with 95 per cent, he said.

The state government will felicitate the top 10 rank holders with cash rewards and laptops, officials said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the successful students.

The CM also appreciated BSEB officials for declaring class 12 results in a very short span of time, a statement issued by his office said.

He also expressed happiness over the performance of the girls, it added. PTI PKD SOM