87 cases filed, 112 arrested for drug trafficking during Jan-Sep in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Oct 21 (PTI) Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department has registered 87 cases and arrested 112 people in connection with drug trafficking in Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar, during the January-September period this year, officials said.

These numbers exceeded the previous year's count.

In 2024, 71 cases were framed under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and 95 people were arrested in connection with drug trafficking in the border district, they said.

While 304 cases were registered under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act last year, 174 were framed during the January-September period this year, an official said, citing the department's data.

Altogether 220 people were arrested in alcohol-related cases in 2024 and the number was 129 this year, he said.

Officials of the Champhai district's excise and narcotics department also seized drugs, including 12.616 kg of heroin and 87.639 kg of 'methamphetamine' tablets in the last nine months between January and September.

'Methamphetamine' tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.

Over 8.7 kg of heroin and 86 kg of 'methamphetamine' tablets were recovered in 2024 in the district, they said.

The Mizoram Police, along with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has launched a crackdown on drugs and narcotics smuggling under the 'Operation Jericho' in September to curb trafficking and addiction in the state.

The operation will last till December. PTI CORR BDC