In a huge success, 87 more firearms surrendered in Manipur's 7 districts

Imphal: A total of 87 firearms and ammunitions were surrendered before the security forces in seven districts of restive Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

The highest number of weapons were surrendered in the Imphal West district. Among them were 12 carbine machine guns with magazines, two .303 rifles with magazines, two SLR rifles with magazines, four 12-bore single-barrel guns and an IED.

In the Jiribam district, among the weapons surrendered were five 12-bore double-barrel guns, one 9 mm carbine with magazine, and a grenade.

In Kangpokpi district, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a .303 rifle, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a .22 pistol with magazine, a single-barrel rifle, and grenades were among the items surrendered.

Firearms were also surrendered in Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Churachandpur districts on Tuesday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh on Sunday said the forces would take action after the expiry of the period.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.