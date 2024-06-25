87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya from December 20: CM

Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it has been decided to hold the 87th 'Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana' (all-India Kannada literary meet) in Mandya from December 20 to 22.

He was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mandya district administration, District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy and MLAs from the district.

"Earlier we had met in February to discuss the dates, but as the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was expected soon, it was postponed. Now it is decided to hold the Sahitya Sammelana in the month of December on 20, 21 and 22 for three days. A large number of Kannadigas from the state, outside the state and abroad are expected to participate," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that he would request Kannadigas from across the world to participate in this Sahitya Sammelana in large numbers.

The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to the district administration and Sahitya Parishat in organising the meet, he said adding that, it was decided to finalise the president of the meet, after discussion with the government, once the district administration and Sahitya Parishat provided the list of writers and literary figures who can be considered.

Noting that the Sahitya Sammelana is being organised in Mandya for the third time, the Chief Minister said, the 48th and 63rd Sahitya Sammelana was held in Mandya in 1974 and 1994 under the Presidentship of Jayadevi Tayi Ligade and Dr Chaduranga respectively. PTI KSU SS