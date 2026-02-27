88 Delhi Police personnel conferred honorary ranks on retirement

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) As many as 88 Delhi Police personnel were conferred honorary ranks at a ceremonial function held to mark their retirements at the police headquarters here on Friday, an official said.

The Pipping Ceremony was presided over by Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, who along with senior officers ceremonially adorned the retiring personnel — from constable to sub-inspector ranks — with badges of their next higher honorary rank, he said.

This was the third such ceremony under the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme, introduced following approval by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to grant honorary promotions from constables up to sub-inspectors (SI) upon retirement. The first ceremony was held on December 31, 2025.

Of the 88 personnel honoured, nine were promoted from head constable to assistant sub-inspector (ASI), 24 from ASI to SI, and 55 from SI to inspector.

Addressing the gathering, Golchha said the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to recognising the dedicated service of its personnel and urged retirees to continue guiding younger officers and uphold the values of the force. Senior officers and family members attended the ceremony. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY