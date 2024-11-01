88% of poll code breach complaints on cVIGIL resolved in 100 minutes in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken action within the stipulated 100 minutes in 88 per cent of the poll code-related complaints received on the cVIGIL platform, an official said here Friday.

cVIGIL is a mobile application developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enable citizens to report violations of the model code of conduct during elections.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared three days later.

Thane district comprises 18 assembly constituencies.

"Election authorities in Thane received a total of 348 complaints on the cVIGIL platform till Thursday afternoon since the model code of conduct came into force (mid-October). Of them, a total of 306 complaints or 87.99 per cent have been resolved within the stipulated 100 minutes," the official said.

Of the total, 324 offences were cognisable, he said, adding that action was being taken in rest of the complaints. PTI COR NP