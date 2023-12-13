88 per cent work on two dedicated freight corridors is complete: Railways data

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Out of a total length of 2,843 km of the two dedicated freight corridors, the Ministry of Railways has completed 2,513 km till October 2023 at the expenditure of Rs 1,08,558 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Railways has taken up construction of two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) viz. Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana to Sonnagar (1,337 km) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) to Dadri (1,506 km),” Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Construction of EDFC has been fully completed and 1,176 km out of 1,506 km of WDFC has been completed,” he added.

Vaishnaw presented the data on work completed and the expenditure incurred while responding to questions from six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, who asked the progress and status of the work on all Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs).

“The construction of Dedicated Freight Corridors will reduce the logistic cost, leading to development of new industrial hubs and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals,” he said. PTI JP AS AS