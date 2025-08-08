88 wanted criminals arrested during special drive in Jharkhand's Palamu division: IGP

Medininagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Police arrested 88 wanted criminals, including 15 notorious ones, during a special drive launched in Jharkhand's Palamu division during the last 24 hours, a senior officer said on Friday.

The property of six other criminals, who were reported at large, was attached, the police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (Palamu range) Sunil Bhaskar said the drive was carried out in Palamu, Garwah and Latehar districts.

Fifteen notorious criminals were among the total of 88 wanted criminals apprehended during the past 24 hours, he said, adding that 170 warrants were executed as per the directives of the court.

Property attachment of six absconding criminals was done while the physical verification of 15 criminals of organised gang was also conducted, the IGP said.

The IGP warned criminals that they were on police radar and it would be difficult for them to hoodwink police as police personnel were keeping vigil on their activities. PTI COR BS RG