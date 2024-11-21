89 pc Delhi-NCR schoolchildren worried about climate change, reject token actions: report

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) About 89 per cent schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR have expressed varying levels of concern over the growing climate change with most rejecting token gestures such as celebration of World Environment Day, according to an NGO report.

Advertisment

Conducted among 423 students aged 10 to 15 from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the report by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group underscored a critical gap in awareness and resources, disproportionately affecting low-income groups.

The report has revealed widespread concern among schoolchildren in Delhi-NCR over climate change, with 89 per cent expressing varying levels of worry.

The report, titled 'The Future We Want', highlights that while 87 per cent of students were aware of the term "climate change", knowledge disparities persist.

Advertisment

“Stronger and everyday action is needed,” said 97 per cent of middle- and high-income students surveyed, rejecting token gestures like World Environment Day celebrations at institutions across the country.

Nearly 26 per cent of the children from low-income households said they had never encountered the term, compared to just 2 per cent from middle- and high-income households.

This asymmetry is reflected in their perceptions of climate change, with 95 per cent of wealthier students acknowledging its current impact, contrasted with 68 per cent of their lower-income peers.

Advertisment

Access to information emerged as a significant divide.

Wealthier students frequently cited schools, social media, and family as key sources, while 77 per cent of low-income children relied on NGOs for their climate education.

“The digital divide severely hampers these children's capacity to understand and act on climate issues,” the report noted.

Advertisment

The findings also shed light on the mental toll of climate change, with children reporting rising anxiety.

While 83 per cent linked climate change to health impacts, including respiratory and heat-related illnesses, 71 per cent said it disrupted their parents' livelihoods.

Recommendations by the NGO include introducing practice-based climate education in schools, equipping teachers with resources, and engaging parents in climate discussions.

Advertisment

The report also called for greater mental health support for children grappling with climate anxiety and stressed the need for storytelling and competitions to inspire positive climate action. PTI UZM RPA