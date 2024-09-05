89 people arrested in cryptocurrency scam: HP CM in assembly

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Twenty cases have been registered and 89 people arrested in a Rs 2,000 crore cryptocurrency scam, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to the question by Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Sukhu said a sum of Rs 11.36 lakh has been refunded to six people so far.

The cryptocurrency scam began duping victims in 2018 but it came to light in 2022 as the perpetrators of the fraud threatened the investors to keep shut or lose their money.

The scammers had lured innocent people by promising handsome returns in a short period and built a network of investors. People from different sections of society, including police personnel, were duped. PTI BPL IJT IJT