89,256 inmates against capacity of 76,475 in 76 UP jails: Minister Dara Singh Chauhan

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh prisons currently house 89,256 inmates, exceeding their official capacity of 76,475, Jail Administration and Reform Minister Dara Singh Chauhan informed the state Assembly on Friday.

Chauhan was responding to SP MLA Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary on the seventh day of the Budget Session.

He said as of January 31, the state has 76 jails. The completion of eight under-construction jails will increase capacity by 9,165 inmates, while 16 new jails in 15 districts will add 21,408 more spaces, he said.

Additional barracks are also being built to expand capacity incrementally, the minister added.