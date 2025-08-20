8th accused held in Army jawan assault case at Meerut toll plaza

Meerut (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the eighth accused in connection with the brutal assault of an Army jawan and his companions by toll plaza employees in the Meerut district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ravi (19), a resident of Karnawal, was arrested late Tuesday evening from the Karnawal outpost area on a tip-off, Sarurpur police said. He is being produced before a court.

On August 17, Army jawan Kapil, posted in Srinagar and hailing from Gotka village in Meerut, was on his way to Delhi airport to rejoin duty after vacation when his car was caught in a long queue at the Bhuni toll plaza under Sarurpur police station. When he asked the staff to clear the line faster, an altercation broke out and the toll employees allegedly attacked Kapil and his companions, Shivam and Sudhir, with sticks and iron rods, the police said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering protests by locals and widespread online outrage.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra had earlier said that seven accused, identified as Sachin, Vijay, Anuj, Ankit, Suresh Rana, Ankit Sharma and Neeraj Talian alias Bittu, were arrested after CCTV footage analysis. All of them, including Ravi, have been sent to jail, while a search for other absconding accused is on.

The case was registered on the complaint of Kapil's father under the provisions relating to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and robbery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collection agency, M/s Dharam Singh, and initiated proceedings to terminate its contract and debar it from future bids.

The Indian Army's Central Command had also issued a sharp reaction, saying it "strongly condemns such an incident against a serving soldier" and has approached the highest authorities of the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure justice.

"The Indian Army remains committed to ensuring justice and will pursue the case to its logical conclusion," the Central Command said in a statement.