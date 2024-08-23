9 additional judges administered oath as permanent judges of Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Aug 23 (PTI) Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali on Friday administered oath to nine additional judges of Allahabad High Court as permanent judges of the court.

Out of the 160 sanctioned posts, presently there are 80 judges in the Allahabad High Court, including its Lucknow Bench.

Those who were administered oath include Justices Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, Vinod Diwakar, Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal.

The oath-taking ceremony was organised in the courtroom of the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court at 10 am.

On August 21, the Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment of nine additional judges as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court.

All sitting judges and a large number of lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.