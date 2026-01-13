9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to be introduced soon from Bengal, Assam: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Nine Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced soon from West Bengal and Assam to the different parts of the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw posted on his social media handle X their originating and destination stations, saying these trains will connect Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to West Bengal and Assam.

They will connect Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak, Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar-SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar-Mumbai (Panvel), Kolkata (Santragachi)-Tambaram, Kolkata (Howrah)-Anand Vihar Terminal and Kolkata (Sealdah)-Banaras.

"As part of Indian Railways' continued push to expand affordable long-distance connectivity, nine Amrit Bharat Express services are being introduced across key corridors," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "In line with this vision, the Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a boon for everyday passengers." Officials said that conceived as a special offering of the Amrit Kaal, it delivers seamless, non-AC long-distance sleeper class travel at fares of around Rs 500 per thousand kilometres, with short and medium-distance journeys priced proportionally lower, connecting regions often separated by geography and opportunity.

"Since its launch in December 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational, and within just one week, nine new services will be added," the ministry said.

Talking about the new launches, it stated that a new set of Amrit Bharat Express services will extend rail links from the eastern and sub-Himalayan regions to major destinations across southern, western and central India.

The ministry highlighted the facilities and said that passengers can look forward to a host of modern amenities, including foldable snack tables, mobile and bottle holders, radium floor strips, comfortable seating and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire suppression mechanisms and provisions for "divyangjan" passengers.

"Fast charging points and pantry cars further enhance long-distance comfort," it added. PTI JP KSS KSS