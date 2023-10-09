9 arrested for illegal religious conversion in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Nine people were arrested on Monday from a village here on charges of alleged illegal religious conversion, police said.

The Saini police station was informed some people were misleading innocent people in the house of one Shiv Shankar in the Mahulitir village to convert to Christianity through greed and allurement of getting rid of illness, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The police were informed the villagers were being misled that they will get rid of their illness and problems, and some "miracle" will happen, Srivastava said. Acting on the information, nine people - Jhuri Lal, Virendra, Shiv Shankar, Chinga, Brijesh Patel, Chakradhari, residents of the village Mahuli Teer, Pawan Kumar of Tedhi Mod Thulbula, Chhedilal and Arun Kumar Maurya of Malak Nindura - were arrested, he said.

The SP said a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered at the Saini police station against the accused in this regard and further legal action is being taken. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK MNK