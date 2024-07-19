9 arrested in Manipur for illegal issuance of ILPs

Imphal, Jul 19 (PTI) Nine people were arrested in connection with the illegal issuance of Inner Line Permits in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.

Among those arrested was a lower division clerk in the Labour Department, he said.

"Upon investigation, it was found that around 3,500 ILPs were prepared through the five outlets that were raided and the arrests were made," he said.

"During the raid, certain items, including computers and laptops, were seized," he added.

Singh said a Special Investigating Team (SIT) will be instituted to investigate the case.

"The state government views the issuance of ILPs very seriously," he said.

The chief minister said only deputy commissioners and the Labour Commissioner can issue ILPs.

"Anyone with fake ILP cards should surrender before the police at the earliest," he said, warning of stringent action.

Steps have also been taken to strengthen all ILP monitoring cells, he said.

ILPs are a travel document that allows Indian citizens to enter and stay in a protected area for a specified time. PTI CORR SOM