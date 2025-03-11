9 bail pleas rejected in Sambhal riot case, total rejections reach 122

Sambhal (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A court in Sambhal on Tuesday rejected nine bail pleas related to the November 24 riots, bringing the total number of rejected petitions to 122.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Hari Om Prakash Saini told reporters, "The bail pleas were presented before Additional District Judge (II) Nirbhay Narayan Rai, who dismissed them." He said the prosecution argued against the bail, highlighting that the November 24 violence resulted in the deaths of four innocent people and left several police personnel and administrative officers injured.

"The accused not only pelted stones with the intent to kill police personnel but also opened fire and obstructed government work. They were identified through video footage. Weapons along with other incriminating materials were recovered from them," Saini said.

He added that the court accepted these arguments and subsequently denied bail to the accused.

The riots erupted in Sambhal on November 24 last year during a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid following claims that the mosque was built over the ruins of a Hindu temple allegedly destroyed during the Mughal era.

The survey led to protests, which escalated into violent clashes between local residents and the police. Authorities responded with tear gas and crowd-control measures to contain the situation. The violence resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries.