9 Bangladeshi nationals under police scanner after entry into Puri temple

Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshi nationals are currently under scrutiny by the Odisha police after they unauthorisedly entered the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, police said on Monday.

Four out of the nine foreign nationals, one Hindu and eight Muslims, had allegedly sneaked into the 12th century shrine despite a ban on entry of non-Hindus.

The group was detained on Sunday evening by Vishva Hindu Parishad activists after they found that several Bangladeshi non-Hindus had entered the shrine, violating temple norms. A complaint was lodged at the Singhadwar police station.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said police are taking the matter very seriously and are currently verifying the passports and visas of all nine foreign nationals.

The persons have been instructed not to leave Puri town until the investigation is completed.

The SP added that the group claims to be unaware of the temple's entry rules, and their intentions for visiting Puri are being investigated.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has filed a written complaint at the Singhadwar police station, seeking action against the foreign nationals for violating the norms under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

According to temple norms, only Hindus are permitted to enter the shrine, and any violation will result in legal action.

In response to the incident, SJTA administrator (development) Pradeep Kumar Sahu announced that signboards will be placed in prominent locations, clearly stating that only Hindus are allowed inside the temple. PTI BBM AAM BDC AAM MNB