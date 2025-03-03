9 Bangladeshis among 11 arrested, narcotics worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 3 (PTI) Eleven people, including nine Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya over the past two weeks and narcotics worth over Rs 2.1 crore were seized, an official said on Monday.

Security agencies apprehended nine Bangladesh nationals for illegally entering the country without valid papers, while the two others, who were acting as touts, were arrested for facilitating the crossing of foreign nationals, they said.

"The BSF in Meghalaya has achieved remarkable success in safeguarding the international borders and curbing illegal activities. During the current fortnight, the BSF seized narcotics and other smuggled items worth Rs 2.13 crore. Two Indians and nine Bangladeshi nationals involved in various border-related crimes were also apprehended," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that among the seizures were the successful apprehension of 143 cattle and the confiscation of other contraband items near the international border.

"Troops deployed on the border timely evacuated border residents for immediate medical treatment apart from organising blood donation camps, free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural activities," he added. PTI JOP MNB